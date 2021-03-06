Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a bride in Odisha passed away due to cardiac arrest on her wedding day after she cried excessively in her bidaai while she was leaving for her in-laws. The celebrations turned into mourning in Odisha’s Sonepur district. The bride has been identified as Gupteswari Sahoo aka Rosy. She cried inconsolably during her bidaai (wedding farewell). On Thursday evening, Rosy tied the knot with Bisikesan Pradhan of Bolangir district. When the family members of the newly-wed bride were preparing to send her off to her in-law’s, she suddenly started crying and fainted. Also Read - Ship Floating in Sky in Viral Optical Illusion Leaves Netizens Stunned

A guest at their wedding said bride Rosy had been upset since before, as her father passed away a few months ago. Once she collapsed, family members and distant relatives tried their best to get her back. They sprayed water on her face, slapped her to get her back to consciousness, but nothing seemed to work.

The family rushed to the Dunguripallu CHC emergency where doctors said she was brought dead. Rosy passed away either on the way to the hospital or at the house itself. The cause of death was identified as cardiac failure. Since Rosy was a young, otherwise healthy woman, the Binika Police were involved in her death report. The doctor said that cardiac arrests can happen due to emotionally stressful events which may lead to limitation of the heart's ability to pump effectively. Rosy's body has been sent for a post-mortem and the final results will be presented after the autopsy.