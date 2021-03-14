Mayurbhanj: A farmer from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district is making headlines for building a four-wheeled electric vehicle that runs on a solar-powered battery. The farmer, Sushil Agarwal from Karanjia subdivision of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district built the car, powered by 850 Watts motor, 100 Ah/ 54 Volts of battery and can run 300 km on a single charge. Also Read - Youth Shares Stunt Video of Doing Push-Ups on Moving Car, UP Police Rewards Him With Challan| Watch Viral Video

Speaking to news agency ANI, Agarwal said, "I have a workshop at home. During COVID-19 lockdown, I began working there to create this. It can run for 300 km after full charge". He said the battery can be charged fully within 8 and a half hours

"It is a slow charging battery. Such batteries have a long life, It will last till 10 years," he said.

“All the work on this vehicle including motor winding, electrical fitting and chassis work were done in my workshop with the help of two other mechanics and a friend who advised me on electric works,” he added.

It has been 3 months since he completed the work on the vehicle which is still in its initial frame

The idea to build his own car hit him during the boring lockdown days and he started assembling the parts one by one to construct his vehicle.

“I was at my home when the lockdown restrictions were imposed. I knew soon the fuel prices will shoot up once the lockdown restrictions will be lifted. So I decided to build my own car which could also keep me occupied,” said Agarwal.

He has built the vehicle just by reading some books and watching YouTube videos.

Gopal Krishna Das RTO Mayurbhanj said, “I am glad to know that he has tried to design and manufacture a solar-battery-powered vehicle during the lockdown period. Such environmentally-friendly vehicles that do not cause much pollution are the future of the automotive industry”

“Society should encourage this type of invention. It is advisable to improve the design in consultation with Government of India’s agencies like ARAI, CIRT to improve the safety, comfort and efficiency of the vehicle so that can it be used on roads.”

(With ANI inputs)