Odisha filmy-style road rage: Truck rams car, drags father and daughter on busy road | VIDEO

A video of a speeding Hyva truck ramming into a car and dragging it along Bhubaneswar's Palasuni Bridge late on Friday night has gone viral on the internet. The car was carrying a father and his daughter.

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Odisha filmy-style road rage: Truck rams car, drags father and daughter on busy road | VIDEO

Odisha Filmy-Style Road Rage: Road rage is pretty common in India and most of them end with a small verbal spat. But some of them escalate into a violent confrontation. A video of a Hyva truck allegedly ramming into a car and dragging the vehicle for several metres along Bhubaneswar’s Palasuni Bridge has gone viral on social media platforms like wildfire. The car was carrying a father and daughter when it was dragged by the truck on Friday night. Other commuters recorded the incident, which looked like an action scene from a movie, on their smartphones and posted it on social media platforms.

What Exactly Happened?

The speeding truck allegedly dragged the car carrying a father and daughter on a busy road, without giving a second thought to their lives. The duo survived the terrifying incident but are still in trauma. The incident, which looks like a road rage, prompted outrage online and a police investigation.

According to preliminary information, the father-daughter duo was travelling on a busy road on Friday night when a speeding Hyva truck rammed into their car and dragged the vehicle for several meters. The truck, instead of stopping after the collision, continued to drag the car along the road.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Haiwas are highway Horrors. The Drivers & Owners (though not all) are part of the syndicate. https://t.co/zsGZ2Js3XI — The Anonymous (@TheAnonymoz) May 30, 2026

Father-Daughter Duo Escapes Major Tragedy

The father and daughter narrowly escaped the incident without sustaining any major injuries.

The dramatic visuals of the road mishap have left people stunned. It has also raised fresh questions about traffic regulations and their enforcement.

A video has drawn sharp reactions from users. The majority of users expressed shock and demanded strict action against the truck driver. Others highlighted the need for stronger monitoring of heavy vehicles.

Police Arrested The Driver

Following the incident, police nabbed the driver of the Hyva truck and initiated a probe.

Police said that a team is examining the CCTV footage and the clip went viral on social media platforms. Cops are investigating from all angles, such as whether the driver was speeding, driving negligently, or driving the vehicle under any form of impairment.

Further investigation is underway.