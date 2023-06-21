Home

Viral

Odisha Man Does Push-Ups Atop Highway Signboard, Video Viral: Watch

Odisha Man Does Push-Ups Atop Highway Signboard, Video Viral: Watch

The video shows the man performing push-ups on top the massive signboard on the highway as a large crowd watches his daredevil stunt from the road below.

Screengrab of the viral video

Absolute daredevilry or blatant tomfoolery, is the question users are asking over the viral clip of a man doing push-ups atop a highway signboard in Odisha. The viral video shared on Instagram shows the man performing push-ups on top a loft signboard on the highway as vehicles pass underneath.

The video shared on Instagram handle ‘sambalpuri_mahani’ on April 30 this year with the caption “When we take desi bht besi (When we drink too much desi or country liquor)”, was reportedly shot in town of Odisha’s Bolangir district.

You may like to read

The video which has gone viral on the social media platform, garnering lakhs of views and thousands of likes, since it was posted, shows the man performing push-ups on top the massive signboard on the highway as a large crowd watch his daredevil stunt from the road below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sambalpuri Mahani (@sambalpuri_mahani._)

The clip has left users divided as some have lauded the man as being a fearless daredevil for pulling off such a stunt while others have poked fun at him and highlighted the risks of performing such stunts without any proper training and/or gear.

Poking fun at the man in the video, a user wrote “Sunday gyms are closed so the guy found his way out. By the way, good idea.”

“Is bechare ko ye bhi nahi pata hai Gym kaha hai usse achchha sadak par let jate. (Poor guy doesn’t even know where the gym is. Would’ve been better if he’d laid down on the road.)”

“Bhai video 3 bar dekhne ke bad pata chala ki koi upar hai. (Bro, I only realized that someone was up on the tower after watching the video three),” read another humor-filled comment on the video.

Some user even claimed that the man was allegedly drunk and climbed the towering signboard in an inebriated condition.

Videos of people doing bizarre and dangerous acts on the road to go viral have become a common occurrence in recent time.

In a bizarre act, a Gurugram man was seen doing push-ups on the roof of a moving car in traffic, a video of which is now viral on internet.

Earlier, this month, a man in Gurugram was seen executing push-ups on top of a moving car while three of his friends were leaning out of the car’s windows.

Gurugram man seen drinking, doing #pushups on top of #movingcar in video, police lodge FIR pic.twitter.com/3COKULGceg — Jagroop Kaur (@jazzjasmeet1990) June 1, 2023

The video, which had gone viral on social media platforms, showed the man, identified as Lokesh, doing push-ups and dancing atop the roof of the moving car, while allegedly in an inebriated state as another video showed him sipping from a bottle of liquor on top of the same car.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.