Bhubaneswar: Frustrated with the losses incurred during the lockdown, a 25-year-old readymade clothes seller in Odisha, robbed two banks of Rs 12 lakh in Bhubaneswar. Also Read - Upset Over Not Getting a Salary Hike, Man Stages Robbery of Rs 10 Lakh to Take Revenge From His Boss

Notably, the youth identified as Soumyaranjan Jena learned the robbery techniques from Youtube. He robbed the Indian Overseas Bank and the Bank of India last month to recover losses from business suffered during the Covid-19 lockdown.

As per the Odisha police, he owns a shop in his village where he sells sarees, shoes and other items. His monthly turnover before the lockdown was Rs 9 lakh, however, it was hit badly during the lockdown, Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi said on Monday.

The accused had accounts in both the banks and had taken a loan of Rs 19 lakhs which he was unable to repay.

“He had looted nearly Rs 12 lakh from the Indian Overseas Bank, near Infocity area on September 7, and the Bank of India’s Barimunda branch in Mancheswar area on September 28. He got the idea of watching YouTube videos and used a toy gun to rob the two banks, added the police commissioner.

After looting, he also repaid some of the loan amount. Over Rs 10 lakh, toy guns and a vehicle have been recovered from the accused.

During the lockdown, Odisha has reported several instances of bank and ATM robberies.