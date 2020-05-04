Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus and the lockdown that was enforced to contain its spread started, people have been busy getting creative at home. Many have come up with nice videos of themselves cooking or doing some form of exercise to keep fit, and most have been praised for it. TikTok videos have been all the rage at this time and they have been entertaining people too, but if it is not done responsibly, then be prepared to face the music, the way six Odisha migrant workers in quarantine are. Also Read - Mask Projected Onto Face of Christ The Redeemer Statue in Rio to Raise Awareness About COVID-19

The meaning of social distancing seems to have escaped the six as they gathered together to shoot a group dance TikTok video while undergoing quarantine. The dance clip by the migrant workers, who returned from West Bengal and were in quarantine in Bhadrak, Odisha, soon went viral and began to do rounds on social media. They had all been quarantined at a high school in Tihidi and the video was shot on its premises.

The video, which showed the workers singing and dancing in close proximity to one another in a room, came to the notice of the police. The police immediately took action and lodged an FIR under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, which was shared by the Bhadrak Police on its Twitter page.

Tihidi PS case No

172 Dt 4,5.20 u/s 188/269/270IPC/ sec 51 DM Act has been registered against 6 persons for violating social distancing norms in quranitine centre at Bhatapara and uploading the video on Tik Tok. — BhadrakPolice (@SpBhadrak) May 4, 2020

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Monday warned that strong action would be taken against persons who violate quarantine norms in the state. In a post he shared on his Twitter page, he clearly stated that people returning from outside the state should remain in quarantine to protect themselves and their families.

He had also stated that sarpanchs will immediately notify the administration in case of violations, and that strict action will be taken against the violators.