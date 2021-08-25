Bhubaneswar: Odisha MLA Purna Chandra Swain has finally cleared the Class 10 board exams, at the age of 49. Swain, the member of the ruling Biju Janata Dal from Surada, passed the examination with B2 grade, securing 340 out of 500 marks in the State Open School Certificate Examination. He had appeared at the exam at the SB High School at Surada in Ganjam district.Also Read - Viral Video: Mumbai Police Band Plays The Iconic James Bond Theme Music, Wows The Internet | Watch

As per his scorecard, the three-time MLA has secured the highest marks (85) in painting, while he has obtained the lowest (44) in English. He got 83 in home science, 61 in social science, and 67 in Odia. The maximum mark for each subject is 100.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has announced the results of the matriculation examinations, which was conducted in offline mode last month.

Out of total 15,155 students, 6,596 have applied for HSC examination, 8,493 for State Open School Certificate Examination, and 66 for the Madhyama examination, said BSE President Ramashis Hazra.

As many as 80.83 per cent of candidates, or 5,233 students, passed the offline examination, while 141 have failed. The passed students comprise 3,100 boys and 2,133 girls, Hazra said.

As many as 271 students registered improvement in scores, while 459 students recorded a fall in their grades as compared to their scores obtained in the alternative assessment method, he said.

The BSE has conducted the offline test for the students, who are not satisfied with the alternative method adopted to declare the exam results.