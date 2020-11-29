New Delhi: An artist from Odisha’s Puri has created an idol of Lord Jagannath using 3,635 matchsticks to pray for the well-being of people and eradication of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said that since the famous Sri Jagannath temple at Puri is closed for devotees currently, he decided to help them through his artwork. Also Read - Woman, Son Attempt Self-immolation Near Odisha Assembly in Third Such Incident Within a Week

The artist, Saswat Ranjan Sahoo said, "I have used 3,635 matchsticks to make this idol and it took me 11 days to complete it."

Showcasing his art piece, he stated, "I have prayed to God Jagannath to wipe away the COVID-19 pandemic from our lives."

“Many people are not able to visit the Lord Jagannath temple owing to the ongoing pandemic situation. Hence, I decided to create this idol so that people could pray to God via my artwork,” he added.

As per reports, the temple is likely to reopen in December. The iconic temple is closed since March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sahoo also showcased some of his artworks at the Puri beach.

On Friday, the Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath and siblings was held in Puri after a gap of 26 years. The last Besha of the Lords was held in 1994.

This year’s celebration was muted due to the coronavirus. It was performed in presence of servitors and temple officials due to the pandemic.

Odisha on Saturday has registered 550 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 3,17,789, as per the State Health Department.

