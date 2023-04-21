Home

70-year-old Odisha Woman Walks Barefoot To Collect Pension From Bank: Watch

The incident is reported from Jharigaon, Odisha.

We have seen many videos of people in rural areas ferrying their family members to or from a hospital or medical facility on a cart, on a bicycle, on their shoulders, etc. because they could not get an ambulance. Even worse is the situation when they have to carry the dead bodies by makeshift arrangements which have been called callous and inhuman.

A video going viral on social media shows an old woman walking barefoot with the support of a broken chair to go to a bank to collect her pension. The woman, Surya Harijan is in her 70s, and the incident is reported from Jharigaon, Odisha.

The video is shared on Twitter by ANI @ANI with the caption, “#WATCH | A senior citizen, Surya Harijan walks many kilometers barefoot with the support of a broken chair to reach a bank to collect her pension in Odisha’s Jharigaon SBI manager Jharigaon branch says, “Her fingers are broken, so she is facing trouble withdrawing money. We’ll resolve the problem soon”.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

#WATCH | A senior citizen, Surya Harijan walks many kilometers barefoot with the support of a broken chair to reach a bank to collect her pension in Odisha's Jharigaon SBI manager Jharigaon branch says, "Her fingers are broken, so she is facing trouble withdrawing money. We'll… pic.twitter.com/Hf9exSd0F0 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

The State Bank of India (SBI) manager Jharigaon branch says, “Her fingers are broken, so she is facing trouble withdrawing money. We’ll resolve the problem soon”.

