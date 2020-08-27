A 48-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Odisha’s Jajpur district after morphed obscene pictures of her daughter went viral on social media, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Banapur village in Jajpur town police station area on Monday night, a police officer said. Also Read - 16-Year-Old UP Girl Ends Life, Leaves 18-Page Suicide Note Addressed to PM Modi, Read What She Wrote

Based on a police complaint lodged by the woman’s family, two persons have been arrested for uploading the morphed obscene images on social media, he said.

Main accused Subhankar Dalei (24), a resident of Boulanga area in Balasore district, was in a relationship with the 17-year-old girl, during which he had clicked some photographs of her, the officer said.

“When the girl refused to establish a physical relationship with Dalei, he allegedly morphed her photographs and uploaded them on Facebook by creating a fake profile in her name,” Jajpur town police station officer-in-charge, Manas Ranjan Chakra, said.

After the images went viral on social media, the girl came to know about it from a friend and then informed her family members, following which her mother allegedly hung herself from the ceiling of their house, he said.

The accused persons, including Jayadev Dalei who had allegedly assisted the main accused in committing the crime, have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, IT Act and POCSO Act, the officer added.