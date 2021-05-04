Noida: A history-sheeter who has been in prison for the past six years has recently won the gram pradhan election from the Kaushambi ditrict in Uttar Pradesh’s Gram Panchayat Chunav. After winning the polls, the history-sheeter, named Ramdas Pal, has claimed to have left the world of crime and promised to work for the development of his village. Also Read - Tripura DM Removed from Post Over Viral Video of Him Forcibly Stopping Wedding Midway Citing COVID Norms

A resident of Kaushambi's Sarai Akil area, Ramdas has over 12 cases of robbery, murder and cheating registered against him in various police stations of the district. Ramdas was lodged in the district jail at Tenwa for 6 years. However, the village residents have decided to make him the Mukhiya of the village and hence voted in his favour during the gram panchayat elections. Ramdas filed his nomination from the jail itself and won the seat with 786 votes, while his opponent received only 300 votes in the four-phased elections Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections.

Elections were held in four levels of posts – gram panchayat, gram pradhan, block panchayat and zila panchayat. Voting for the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh ended on April 29 with a 75-per cent voter turnout in the fourth and final phase. Counting of votes and results were announced on Sunday, May 2.

Lakhs of candidates were in the fray for over 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra panchayats and 3,050 in the zila panchayats in the state-wide elections held over four phases.