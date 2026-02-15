Home

‘Offered Rs 45000’: Chandigarh-based founder reveals how a candidate tricked him with fake resume for 3 months; reality will stun you

Viral post: What came as a shock was the revelation that he was fired and was only receiving Rs. 25,000. Scroll down to see the post.

Viral News: When people spend years and months building their skills, a Chandigarh-based chief business officer shared how a candidate was wrongly selected, which cost the company Rs. 2 lakh. The post has left everyone surprised, and many people are curious as to why a background check wasn’t done initially. The CBO revealed the complete story in the post in which he mentioned how the candidate faked his resume and salary hike until they uncovered the truth by themselves. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral post featured a rant from CBO in which he talked about how an employee faked his resume and was given an exceptionally unrealistic salary hike because they did not run a background check. He wrote that the candidate was making “making ₹40K at their last agency. We offered ₹45K. Deal done. But two months in, something didn’t add up. We assigned him a reaction video edit. Standard work. Our junior editors handle 3 per day. Chirag took 2 DAYS. And the output was unusable. For someone who claimed 3 years of experience and ₹40K salary at their last agency? That made no sense. So we called his previous employer.”

What came as a shock was the revelation that he was fired and was only receiving Rs. 25,000. The post has left everyone on LinkedIn surprised.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Background verification is for trust and culture fit, not for skill. Even the number of years of experience doesn’t really matter. The most important part is the technical interview. As someone who conducts interviews, I can confidently say that a 20-minute technical interview is more than sufficient to understand how much editing experience a person has,” and another wrote, “Spot on. As someone who has spent years in high-stakes newsrooms, I’ve realized that while data can be audited, trust once broken is impossible to rebuild.”

The third comment read, “A much needed reminder for new entrepreneurs starting today. A hard lesson that should be better learnt from someone else’s story otherwise it would cost so much.”

