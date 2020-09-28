A video of a man climbing a tall palm tree and cutting it while sitting on top has gone viral on social media leaving netizens anxious and stunned. Also Read - Bhopal Shocker: Senior IPS Officer Beats His Wife After She Catches Him With Another Woman, Video Goes Viral

The 34-second video, which was shared on Twitter by American basketballer @RexChapman, shows a man effortlessly climbing the tree and then cutting off the top part with a chainsaw. What happens when he cuts it off is literally making people bite their nails!

"Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree? Oh my god…," he wrote as his caption while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here and know what happened next:

Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree? Oh my god… pic.twitter.com/O0sde0ZCz0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 25, 2020

Well, as you just saw in the video, the tree swings uncontrollably when the top is cut off. Many must have thought that the man would get blown away with the trimmed part of the tree. But thankfully, man is seen still holding on to it. Hats off to his skill!

The video, meanwhile, has gone viral amassing more than 6.7 million views and thousands of comments.

“Raise your hand if you were expecting the guy to fly off the tree,” wrote one person while another added, “That’s scarier than a reverse bungee.”

Here’s how others reacted:

Literal interpretation of 2020 thus far. — Emily Thies (@ejthies15) September 25, 2020

I would absolutely shit my pants. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) September 25, 2020

I don’t really know much about cutting down trees …. but why didn’t they just cut the whole tree down from the bottom and make sure it didn’t fall on anything? 🤷🏻‍♀️😂 — GF (@gfLaughsAlot) September 25, 2020

There is no amount of money you could pay me to do this. pic.twitter.com/3GR85GA3lT — Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) September 25, 2020

It’s not just the hanging on, the guy was holding a running chainsaw too!!! 😱 — DownUnda2008 🦘🐨 🤷‍♂️ (@fivefootsynapse) September 25, 2020

What do you think of the video?