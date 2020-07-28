Well, what goes around, comes around, they say! Bearing witness to the same, American singer-songwriter Doja Cat has now revealed that she recently tested positive for COVID-19 after previously downplaying the pandemic and health effects of coronavirus. Also Read - South Korean Singer Sunmi Accused of Mocking Indian Culture in TikTok Video, Tenders Apology | Watch

According to Variety, Doja told Capital XTRA that she had symptoms that lasted for a few days – and blamed the food delivery app Postmates for contracting the virus.

Doja, whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, said, “I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens, but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don’t know how I got it, but I got it.I’m okay now. It was a four-day symptom freakout, but I’m fine now.”

Four months ago, the 24-year-old artist said she wasn’t scared of coronavirus. In March, she had downplayed the severity of coronavirus on Instagram Live by comparing it to the flu and refusing to take the proper precautions.

The 24-year-old rapper said to her followers, “I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a f*** about corona, bitch.It’s a flu! Y’all are p***ies. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”

Many on Twitter pointed out the irony and made fun of her:

Doja cat when she made fun of people being scared of corona then she got corona virus pic.twitter.com/xMA81VUoGe — M҉y҉a҉ (@NIGGACHIM13) July 25, 2020

Doja Cat has Covid 19 after making fun of people who have it pic.twitter.com/FX9c9SDMNM — 🏁🐢 (@093Shaquille) July 25, 2020

Corona when Doja Cat said she don’t give a fuck about it pic.twitter.com/XIcT8lS1Ug — rondezzyy (@notrondezzyy) July 26, 2020

Doja Cat :" Its a fucking flu , you guys are some pussies" *Doja Cat diagnosed with coronavirus* pic.twitter.com/IzHuBzWYV4 — Local Pharmacist (@SuppIyingNeeds) July 25, 2020

Well, it seems that some people have to learn the truth the hard way!