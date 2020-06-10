Spewing gas continuously for the last 14 days, the damaged Baghjan oil well suddenly blasted and was engulfed in massive fire that destroyed several species of animals and displaced atleast 25000 people in Assam‘s Tinsukia. Earlier, the chances of an immediate fire had decreased due to incessant rain yet it destroyed the aquatic life in the area. Also Read - 2 Firefighters Found Dead in Gas Well Blowout Blaze in Assam, Ops to Control Fire on | All You Need to Know

Ironically, ahead of World Environment Day, the Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) had permitted oil drilling for hydrocarbons “at a distance as close as 500 meters” in a national park in Assam which left the netizens furious. Raising the ecological threat that Oil India Limited’s (OIL) bid to drill posed went unheard and soon the blast took place as the “very rich biodiversity and very valuable water system in the world faces the risk of irreversible pollution” now. Also Read - Facebook Has Sued This India-based Firm For Fraud

Taking to their respective social media handles, the netizens lashed OIL, MoEFCC and Government of Assam for the “Chernobyl” like disaster. While one user on Twitter wrote, “Assam’s baghjan oil field had a massive explosion today because of a continued gas leak. The fire is spreading but no coverage of this news in national media!! If it was not in NE, everyone would have trended hts of #PrayForBaghjan Our resources are national, our problems are not (sic)” another lashed on Facebook, “The Oil belongs to the Nation! The Perils belong to the People! #SOSBaghjan P.S. Let this be a reminder; it’s been more than 14days for the first oil spillage but here we are ; Unheard. Unseen. Uncared. The land will burn. The people will get displaced. Life will go on. DHANDA will go on (sic).” Also Read - Fire at Baghjan Oil Well in Assam: CM Sonowal Speaks to Rajnath Singh, Seeks Help From Air Force

Check out netizens’ reaction on the news here:

Assam’s baghjan oil field had a massive explosion today because of a continued gas leak. The fire is spreading but no coverage of this news in national media!! If it was not in NE, everyone would have trended hts of #PrayForBaghjan Our resources are national, our problems are not pic.twitter.com/ER6kBlo3SO — Bhavana⁷ (@taeconomix) June 9, 2020

🔥Uttrakhand Burned for Days & BJP didn’t take notice.

Uttarakhand is a BJP ruled State. 🔥Assam is Burning since 14 Days.BJP is busy doing Virtual Rallies for Bihar Elections.

Assam is also a BJP ruled State. Conclusion -BJP cares only about Nagpur HQ🚩.#SaveBaghjanSaveAssam — Anjali_Sharma☮️🌈 (@TribeccaaAngie) June 10, 2020

Baghjaan Oil Field, Tinsukia, Assam.

Gas was continuously leaking for 14 days nd suddenly it got exploded nd caught fire,Still no national media gave a fcuk abt it. Incident from NE will never give thm the TRP bcaz other states people r least intrested to knw whts happening in NE pic.twitter.com/vseiEsRdN5 — mophotography (@muscatphoto) June 10, 2020

After nonstop leakage of Gas at Oil Well Baghjan,(Assam) for last 14 days, Serious Fire broke out spreading 1KM, villages evacuated, Huge damage of land & properties. BJP is still in sleeping mode…#SaveBaghjanSaveAssam pic.twitter.com/K3FXFqyJOs — Abu Ahmed Md Kasim (@kasim_raj) June 10, 2020

Assam’s Baghjan Oil Field Catches Fire. Baghjan fire puts biodiversity of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in danger.The oil well at Baghjan Tinsukia had a blowout on May 27 and has been leaking gas for the past 14 days.https://t.co/mK3CDp6bpP pic.twitter.com/Wut5YTlxC1 — Bidyut Bikash Saloi (@Bidyut_B_Saloi) June 10, 2020

The tragedy of massive fire at Baghjan Oil field in Assam is a result of a negligence.The incident points out the ignoring attitude of center towards Assam.There should be proper enquiry 4 irresponsibility when the gas leakage started since 2 weeks#SaveBaghjanSaveAssam pic.twitter.com/VIM9m8siAi — Rahul Alam (@RahulAlom23) June 10, 2020

Even though the fire has been contained in a 1.5-km radius around the site but the blowout is reportedly continuing to leak gas in the same magnitude due to the lack of safety measures on behalf of the drilling company. Being 1.108 kms from Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and within 1 km from the famous Maguri-Matapung Wetland, the blast dislocated several indegenious people while killing rare gangetic dophins, innumerable fishes and other animals.

The two firefighters had gone missing after the well caught fire on Tuesday and their bodies were recovered by an NDRF team this morning, Oil India Spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika told PTI. Oil India Limited has said that it could take as long as four weeks to put out the blaze.