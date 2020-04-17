New Delhi: A news report published in The Sun has thrown the world into a tizzy after it quoted a doctor who claimed that people may be passing COVId-19 on to others through a fart. The jury is still out. We haven’t heard from the World Health Organisation yet on this viral claim. Also Read - Hyderabad Police Pen 'Advance Birthday Notes' For Vijay Deverakonda After he Steps Out to Encourage Them Amid COVID-19

So, Australian doctor Andy Tagg has pointed out that farting could cause coronavirus travel from people to people. He has cited tests that revealed that the virus was present in the faeces of 55 per cent of COVID-19 patients. But so far there is no evidence that the virus is airborne, right? The doctor has said that farts contain tiny poor particles that may spread the virus.

Here's the tweet and he has almost made a thread on it.

So farts CAN have the power to spray talc long distances. And, in terms of size, a particle of talcum powder is 5 times bigger than a 5-micron aerosol droplet.https://t.co/edsb7rRg8u pic.twitter.com/IQVsocx3zb — Andy Tagg (@andrewjtagg) April 6, 2020

Perhaps SARS-CoV-2 can be spread thought the power of parping – we need more evidence. So remember to wear appropriate PPE at all times and stay safe! ~The End pic.twitter.com/sAjj60DkMW — Andy Tagg (@andrewjtagg) April 6, 2020

The doctor has gone on detailing the power of farts. “Farts have also been used as a weapon as depicted in the HE-Gassen scrolls of the Edo period. There were the epic fart battles,” he wrote.

And what’s the verdict? “We need more evidence. So remember to wear appropriate PPE at all times and stay safe,” the doctor signs off.