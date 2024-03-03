Home

A Delhi man accuses an Ola cab driver of slapping him in front of his six-year-old son. Netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Ride From Hell! Ola Cab Driver Assaults Delhi Man In Front Of 6-Year-Old Son; Check What Happens Next

New Delhi: Cab services are very convenient and comfortable. If you want to go somewhere, it is one of the best modes of transportation that comes with a driver. However, sometimes these services become troublesome if the driver and the passenger start arguing. A similar incident has come to light from Delhi, where a man has accused an Ola Cab driver of slapping and disrespecting him in front of his six-year-old son. Kiran Verma took to LinkedIn to detail the distressing encounter.

Ola Cab Driver Slapped Man in Delhi: What Led To Confrontation

In the post, Verma said that he booked an Ola Cab in February to pick someone up from the airport. The argument started when the driver of the cab insisted on cancelling the ride and paying in cash.

The argument between the passenger and the driver escalated when the driver allegedly took an entirely different route, stating that there was a traffic jam.

“We haven’t even gone a kilometre when he stops the car and asks me to pay extra or else pay whatever comes in that ride,” Kiran wrote in the post.

Ola Cab Driver Slapped Man in Delhi: Ola Helpline Number And Police

He said that the six-year-old boy got scared and asked him to leave the cab after the driver started shouting without any reason.

Concerned over his son’s safety, Kiran dialed the Ola helpline and the police. Following which, both father and Kiran and his son stood outside the cab when the situation took a violent turn.

Ola Cab Driver Slapped Man in Delhi: The Slap

“Meanwhile, when I refused to pay him, I clicked his picture with my bag. He came out and slapped me. There was a gentleman going (another cab driver) who came and stopped,” Verma wrote.

Kiran added that the Ola support executive suggested him not to pay the driver. He even requested him not to talk to the cab driver, which he followed.

“This triggered the driver as he was listening to the call over loudspeaker and again slapped me,” Kiran added.

Ola Cab Driver Slapped Man in Delhi: No Action Against The Driver

Kiran Verman, in his post, claimed that the complaint that he raised was closed by the Ola company in less than an hour. He said no action was taken.

“My son was so shocked that night that he cried out loud as soon as we reached home,” he added.

The post has went viral and has triggered a discussion among netizens. Most of the users termed Kiran’s experience “scary”. The post also prompted other users to share their unpleasant experiences.

Ola Cab Driver Slapped Man In Delhi: Here Are Some Comments

