Viral Video: Old Electric Engine Pulls Vande Bharat Train, Indian Railways Responds

Viral video showing an old electric engine pulling a Vande Bharat train. | Photo: Twitter @Allavaru

A video of an old electric engine pulling the country’s latest Vande Bharat train has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, with people, including Congress leader Krishna Allavaru, taking a jibe at the Central Government for using a decades-old locomotive, built during the grand old party regime, to pull its new train.

Allavaru shared the video with the caption, “The history of 70 years drags the lies of the last 9 years.” The footage shows an old engine pulling a Vande Bharat train while locals present at the scene discuss the sight. The video has been widely shared and has generated mixed reactions, with some criticizing the government’s claims of “high speed.”

Watch The Video Here

पीछले 9 सालों के झूठ को खींच कर ले जाता 70 सालों का इतिहास👇 pic.twitter.com/WwdCIj7cQL — Krishna Allavaru (@Allavaru) June 29, 2023

Who Shot The Video?

The video was shot near Uttar Pradesh’s Sakaldiha railway station by Shashank Jaiswal on June 22, the Hindustan Times reported.

Jaiswal shared a video of the incident on his Instagram account, informing that the Vande Bharat train was being transported from Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory to Patna. According to him, there were no crew members on board the Vande Bharat, so it was being pulled by a WAG-9 class engine.

The Indian Railway’s Clarification

In response to one of these viral clips, the East Central Railway tweeted on Thursday, stating that the “empty coaching rake” was being taken for commissioning. According to the railways, when a train is initially introduced on the tracks, it is pulled by another engine until its route is finalized. Only after the route announcement, the train is operated by its designated loco pilot and crew members. Additionally, during these trials, a driver familiar with the assigned route operates the train.

Since its sharing, the clip has accumulated over 9 lakh views and received more than 17 thousand likes. Twitter users have also taken to the comment section to express their thoughts on the matter.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“We may take it as a joke, but there’s a scam here. Vande Bharat trains were told to have high speeds, like never before. Now when they are being pulled by the same Congress time engines. How?” a Twitter user commented.

“Interesting video. The old electric engine launched during the Congress government is pulling the Vande Bharat train,” tweeted one.

