Old Electricty Bill from 1940 of Just Rs 5 For a Month Goes Viral

As the electricity bill went viral, netizens started comparing the old bill with current electricity rates.

Mumbai: Lately, several old bills of different things like hotel bill, old motorcycle bill are going viral on social media platforms. And, now an electricity bill from 1940 which shows Rs 5 as the bill amount for using one full month of power supply is going viral across social media platforms and netizens have expressed surprise over this.

This Electricity Bill is dated October 15, 1940 and was of the Bombay Electric Supply AND Tramway CO. Ltd, a non-government company that was acquired by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 7, 1947.

In this viral old bill it is seen that only Rs 3.10 of electricity has been consumed, and after adding taxes this bill has come to Rs 5.2. At that time, electricity bills were written by hand as we can see in the viral bill.

As the electricity bill went viral, netizens started comparing the old bill with current electricity rates. 1940s, electricity was available only for Rs. 5 per month. But, now the price of one unit has gone up to Rs. 5.