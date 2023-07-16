Home

Viral

‘Yamuna Reclaiming Its Floodplain’: Vintage Illustrations Go Viral as River Enters Red Fort

‘Yamuna Reclaiming Its Floodplain’: Vintage Illustrations Go Viral as River Enters Red Fort

Viral: It is worth noting that the Red Fort was constructed on the banks of the Yamuna River 375 years ago, with its moats originally filled by the river's waters.

yamuna reclaims its course in Red Fort | Phto: Twitter

Several parts of the national capital are grappling with severe waterlogging and flooding as a result of recent heavy rainfall and the release of excess water from the Hathni Kund Barrage. The floodwater has surpassed the danger mark, resulting in low-lying areas being inundated.

Trending Now

Striking videos have emerged on the internet, depicting people wading through knee-deep water and boats navigating on flooded roads. A recent viral video from the Red Fort has garnered attention on social media platforms, revealing the river reaching the walls of this UNESCO world heritage site.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Flood situation in Delhi: Heavy rainfall & increase in Yamuna river’s water level triggers waterlogging in parts of Delhi; Drone visuals from Red Fort area. pic.twitter.com/qUWgPtr6M5 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

This has sparked discussions among netizens, suggesting that the river is reclaiming its original course. Historical photographs depicting the river’s former grandeur before its deterioration into a heavily polluted and diminished stream are circulating on Twitter and Instagram.

A river never forgets! Even after decades and centuries pass, the river would come back to recapture its borders. Yamuna reclaims it’s floodplain. #Yamuna #DelhiFloods pic.twitter.com/VGjkvcW3yg — Harsh Vats (@HarshVatsa7) July 13, 2023

Ca 1815. Red Fort from the Nigambodh Ghat. Delhi. Yamuna ji will eventually reclaim what is hers! Deal with it! 💁🏻‍♂️ #DelhiFlood pic.twitter.com/6Yi8opsx14 — मङ्गलम् (@veejaysai) July 13, 2023

Rivers have a remarkable memory! Even after many decades and centuries have gone by, a river has the ability to reclaim its original borders. The Yamuna River is now reclaiming its floodplain, reestablishing its presence after a long time. #Yamuna #Delhi pic.twitter.com/8sgmnyhiTx — Sau (@sauwritess) July 13, 2023

A river remembers. Yamuna waters at Red Fort. Circa 1854. pic.twitter.com/z9SD1aC2N7 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 14, 2023

It is worth noting that the Red Fort was constructed on the banks of the Yamuna River 375 years ago, with its moats originally filled by the river’s waters. However, over time, human-made structures have narrowed the width of the Yamuna and altered its natural flow.

Nevertheless, the excessive water has caused the Yamuna to breach its boundaries, reaching the northern walls of the fort and inundating the Ring Road area. The floodwater has also created difficulties for residents in the Civil Lines neighbourhood and the vicinity housing the central Delhi income tax office.

Since Sunday, the Yamuna River has remained above the danger mark of 205.33 meters, reaching a new record of 207.49 meters on Wednesday. The unprecedented level of flooding, caused by continuous rainfall and other factors, has not been experienced since 1978, evoking somber memories of that time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES