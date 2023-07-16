Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Viral
  • ‘Yamuna Reclaiming Its Floodplain’: Vintage Illustrations Go Viral as River Enters Red Fort

‘Yamuna Reclaiming Its Floodplain’: Vintage Illustrations Go Viral as River Enters Red Fort

Viral: It is worth noting that the Red Fort was constructed on the banks of the Yamuna River 375 years ago, with its moats originally filled by the river's waters.

Updated: July 16, 2023 11:17 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Joy Pillai

ed fort
yamuna reclaims its course in Red Fort | Phto: Twitter

Several parts of the national capital are grappling with severe waterlogging and flooding as a result of recent heavy rainfall and the release of excess water from the Hathni Kund Barrage. The floodwater has surpassed the danger mark, resulting in low-lying areas being inundated.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Striking videos have emerged on the internet, depicting people wading through knee-deep water and boats navigating on flooded roads. A recent viral video from the Red Fort has garnered attention on social media platforms, revealing the river reaching the walls of this UNESCO world heritage site.

You may like to read

This has sparked discussions among netizens, suggesting that the river is reclaiming its original course. Historical photographs depicting the river’s former grandeur before its deterioration into a heavily polluted and diminished stream are circulating on Twitter and Instagram.


It is worth noting that the Red Fort was constructed on the banks of the Yamuna River 375 years ago, with its moats originally filled by the river’s waters. However, over time, human-made structures have narrowed the width of the Yamuna and altered its natural flow.

Nevertheless, the excessive water has caused the Yamuna to breach its boundaries, reaching the northern walls of the fort and inundating the Ring Road area. The floodwater has also created difficulties for residents in the Civil Lines neighbourhood and the vicinity housing the central Delhi income tax office.

Since Sunday, the Yamuna River has remained above the danger mark of 205.33 meters, reaching a new record of 207.49 meters on Wednesday. The unprecedented level of flooding, caused by continuous rainfall and other factors, has not been experienced since 1978, evoking somber memories of that time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.