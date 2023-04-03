Home

Old Man’s Desi Jugaad of Solar-Powered Fan on Head Impresses Amitabh Bachchan, Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Amitabh Bachchan continues to entertain us with his power-packed performance one after the other. The Bollywood megastar who keeps his social media abuzz with his personal and professional updates shared an intriguing viral video. Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of a man wearing a headgear with an attached fan at the front and a solar panel behind it to keep the heat at bay. The caption on the now-viral video read, “India the Mother of invention ..भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

T 4605 – India the Mother of invention .. भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZW3xyXLnsk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2023

The video gained instant traction after Amitabh Bachchan shared the video on his social media. Many users heaped praises on the old man’s desi jugad. One of the users wrote, “India the father and mother of inventions 🕉️🇮🇳🇮🇳.” Another user wrote, “India, the land of jugad.” The third user said, “There is no dearth of ability and skill in Indians, Sir.”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS TO AMITABH BACHCHAN’S POST

A next level invasion! 😁

Baba ji Rocks! 🙏 https://t.co/AQvdma3vPk — Shravan Kumar Shukla (@IMLuckyShukla29) April 3, 2023

The Indian people is the mother of invention https://t.co/hXP3uZ8Xdt — k kumar (@shahchirag1186) April 3, 2023

India the father and mother of inventions 🕉️🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/53KXHpPnXu — rj (@RitikJa55449299) April 3, 2023

@elonmusk get this efficient with your business pls the world depends on it (so u think) https://t.co/DDOXkiygL6 — Myles (@mylesalexj) April 3, 2023

Nice. Another way to keep cool. https://t.co/RvsqgLUVSm — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) April 3, 2023

Paajii tussii great ho👍 https://t.co/ciBVdqBCys — Priti Yadav (@PritiYa52254661) April 3, 2023

it happens only INDIA and with which we can connect and feel them RIGHT 😆 https://t.co/2frCftkaJd — रफतAR (@papiyasinha14) April 3, 2023

The viral video of an old man wearing solar powered fan on his head has 149.7K views, 833 retweets, 10.6K likes and over 40 bookmarks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.