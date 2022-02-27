New Delhi: The situation in Ukraine remained tense as the country’s unmatched security forces battled highly-trained Russian troops. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was seen leading the country in fighting Russian attack as he vowed that Kyiv would fight for as “long as needed to liberate” from the invasion. Zelensky has stayed even though he says he has a target on his back from the Russian invaders. After an offer from the United States to transport him to safety, Zelensky shot back saying, “I need ammunition, not a ride.”Also Read - Viral Video: Sikh Man Distributes Langar to Students Leaving Ukraine. Watch

Before all this, Volodymyr Zelenskyy – who is now the President Of Ukraine – was one of Ukraine’s top entertainers. He acted in movies, danced and did comedy shows. In 2010s, Zelensky became one of Ukraine’s top performing artist with the TV series “Servant of the People”. An old video of President Zelensky grooving to some nearly-perfected dances moves have gone viral on social media. The viral video, which is a compilation of Zelensky’s performances in ‘Dancing With The Stars’, showed the Ukraine president showing off some well-timed moves.

“So apparently Zelensky won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you’re imagining,” the caption of the viral post read.

so apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you're imagining pic.twitter.com/L1gnKD2ISr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 27, 2022

What is happening in Ukraine right now?

Ukrainian authorities say that Russian troops have entered Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv and fighting is underway in the streets. Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said Sunday that Ukrainian forces were fighting Russian troops in the city and asked civilians not to leave their homes.

Russian troops approached Kharkiv, which is located about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of the border with Russia, shortly after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. But until Sunday, they remained on its outskirts without trying to enter the city while other forces rolled past, pressing their offensive deeper into Ukraine.

(With inputs from AP)