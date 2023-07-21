Home

Viral

Meet World’s Oldest Bodybuilder, 90, Who Is Still Going Strong

Meet World’s Oldest Bodybuilder, 90, Who Is Still Going Strong

Viral Video: Recently, the Guinness World Records (GWR) shared a video clip offering a glimpse into the 90-year-old bodybuilder's life, where he also revealed the secret to his longevity.

The image shows world's oldest bodybuilder Jim Arrington. | Photo: GWR

‘Age is just a number’, and 90-year-old is living proof of this quote as he becomes the oldest bodybuilder in the world. When people are not able to even walk after 80 years of age, Jim follows his workout and diet rituals every day, making him a true inspiration for fitness enthusiasts out there.

Trending Now

Recently, the Guinness World Records (GWR) shared a video clip offering a glimpse into the 90-year-old bodybuilder’s life, where he also revealed the secret to his longevity.

You may like to read

Glimpses Of Arrington’s Exercise Routines

The video showcases glimpses of Arrington’s exercise routines. As the video progresses, the 90-year-old can be seen sharing his childhood memories and what motivated him to walk on the path of bodybuilding. He also revealed the secret of his health and how he keeps himself healthy.

A True Inspiration

The video clip has left several people saying ‘wow.’ Knowing Jim’s story has inspired and motivated many. The clip has prompted several people to express their thoughts in the comment section, while others simply praised the man for his determination.

The Guinness World Records posted the video on July 19 on its official YouTube channel, and since being shared, the clip has garnered over 29,000 views, with the numbers continuing to increase. The post has also received numerous likes, and people are praying for his good health and long life.

Jim’s Actual Age

According to GWR, Jim’s actual age is 90 years and 38 days, and he has been bodybuilding for almost 50 years. He was born on 1 September 1932 and got fond of bodybuilding in his younger years.

It’s worth noting that the oldest female bodybuilder in the world is 86-year-old Ernestine Shepherd, who can still bench around 50 kg and follows a strict diet of eggs, chicken, and vegetables.

Here’s how people reacted to the video of the world’s oldest bodybuilder:

“The reason I started getting into bodybuilding was seeing people like Jim! It’s so inspirational seeing people in their 80’s and 90’s being healthy, fit, and strong!” a YouTube user commented.

“He really didn’t miss any leg days. No pain, no gain, boss man,” said the second YouTube user.

“Wow. This is incredible,” added a third.

“This guy is insane. Pure motivation,” commented a fourth.

“That’s impressive,” wrote a fifth.

So, has the video of the world’s oldest bodybuilder inspired you?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES