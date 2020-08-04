U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky has impressed the internet after she shared a video showing her swim the length of a pool with a full glass of chocolate milk on her head without spilling a single drop! Also Read - 2021 World Swimming Championships Postponed by a Year

The 23-year-old swimmer took up the unique challenge as part of TikTok’s #GotMilkChallenge, a promotional campaign from the Milk Processor Education Program, a dairy industry-funded group.

The video starts with her picking a full glass of chocolate milk and keeping it on her head. She then starts swimming and smoothly glides through the entire pool without losing her balance even once. Once she reaches the end, she takes a sip from the glass while being relieved.

She shared the clip with the caption, “Possibly one of the best swims of my career! What can you do without spilling a drop?”

Watch the incredible feat here:

Possibly one of the best swims of my career! (~open for debate~)

What can you do without spilling a drop?! Check out the #gotmilkchallenge on TikTok. #gotmilk #ad pic.twitter.com/F05UzvaqCo — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) August 3, 2020

The video has gone viral, with around 3 million views and more than 26,000 likes.

Being amazed at her skill and precision, a user wrote, “I couldn’t stand still in one spot while holding the glass in my hand and not spill it so I feel personally attacked by this”

Check out some other reactions:

Team USA swimmer @katieledecky posted a video on Instagram of herself swimming a full length with chocolate milk balanced on her head. I'm not convinced it's more impressive than winning five Olympic golds, but I'm also not not convinced. pic.twitter.com/KqgrDcGxTr — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) August 3, 2020

What an absolutely unbelievable flex. Just imagine how many horrific attempts to try this will be out there soon. Godspeed. https://t.co/MjWJWkx3ao — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) August 3, 2020

This is Katie Ledecky swimming the length of a pool without spilling a single drop of the chocolate milk balanced on her head. Sometimes you think you’ve seen it all in sports, and then you come across what might be the most athletic thing I’ve ever seen

pic.twitter.com/59RsjlouZ2 — Joshua Axelrod (@jaxel222) August 3, 2020

She’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen. People really don’t understand how difficult distance swimming is and she just runs over everybody she faces. — Alex Y (@DFWAlex2289) August 4, 2020