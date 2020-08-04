U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky has impressed the internet after she shared a video showing her swim the length of a pool with a full glass of chocolate milk on her head without spilling a single drop! Also Read - 2021 World Swimming Championships Postponed by a Year
The 23-year-old swimmer took up the unique challenge as part of TikTok’s #GotMilkChallenge, a promotional campaign from the Milk Processor Education Program, a dairy industry-funded group.
The video starts with her picking a full glass of chocolate milk and keeping it on her head. She then starts swimming and smoothly glides through the entire pool without losing her balance even once. Once she reaches the end, she takes a sip from the glass while being relieved.
She shared the clip with the caption, “Possibly one of the best swims of my career! What can you do without spilling a drop?”
Watch the incredible feat here:
The video has gone viral, with around 3 million views and more than 26,000 likes.
Being amazed at her skill and precision, a user wrote, “I couldn’t stand still in one spot while holding the glass in my hand and not spill it so I feel personally attacked by this”
Check out some other reactions: