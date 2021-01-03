New Delhi: In a bid to make proper utilisation of time during the COVID-19 lockdown period, a miniature artist from Surat has carved beautiful art pieces on betel nuts. The artist, Pavan Sharma, has also created artefacts of the Ram temple, Lord Ganesha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - Coronavirus: States Gear Up For Nationwide Vaccine Dry Run Today, Govt Reviews Preparedness | Key Points

Speaking to news agency ANI, the artist said, “I took up this hobby during quarantine to utilise time. I have carved about 60 artefacts till now like betel leaves boxes, conch shell stands, little miniature water pots and models.” Also Read - Infrastructure Ready, Preparation in Final Stage For COVID Vaccination Dry Run, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Sharma carves various things on small betel nuts such as images of Lord Ganesha, Ram Mandir, corona warriors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alphabets, Happy New year 2021 and many more things. Also Read - Coronavirus: All States To Begin Vaccine Dry Run From January 2, Details Here

“It is difficult to do carving on betel nuts as they are hard and initially it took me around two to three hours to carve one alphabet but now with practice, I can now carve the same in about 15 minutes,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)