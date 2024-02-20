Home

Viral

On Cam: Telangana Govt Official Weeps After Being Caught Taking Rs 84,000 Bribe – WATCH

On Cam: Telangana Govt Official Weeps After Being Caught Taking Rs 84,000 Bribe – WATCH

The officer, K Jaga Jyothi, was apprehended by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe amounting to Rs. 84,000.

Corruption in the public sector is a significant challenge that continues to damage confidence in government bodies. Recently, an executive engineer attached to the Tribal Welfare Engineering department in Telangana’s Hyderabad made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The officer, K Jaga Jyothi, was apprehended by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe amounting to Rs. 84,000. The incident, captured in a video that went viral on social media, showed Jyothi in tears as she was caught red-handed by the authorities.

Trending Now

K Jaga Jyothi reportedly underwent the phenolphthalein test, with her right-hand fingers testing positive. Phenolphthalein is a chemical compound, which after breaking down turns pink, making it a key tool in catching bribe recipients. Traces of the solution sticks to the hands of whoever touches the marked bills or documents, and the pink colour appears upon contact with a mild base.

You may like to read

WATCH

#ACB Arrests Executive Engineer for Bribery Executive Engineer Jagat Jyoti was apprehended by Telangana ACB for accepting a bribe at the Tribal Administration Building. ACB officers caught Jyoti red-handed, receiving a bribe of ₹84,000 at the tribal welfare office in Masab Tank pic.twitter.com/NrToqnOGr4 — Informed Alerts (@InformedAlerts) February 19, 2024

The ACB said K Jaga Jyothi performed her duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage. The bribe amount was also recovered from the possession of the accused official. “The right-hand fingers of K Jaga Jyothi, EE tested positive in the phenolphthalein test. The accused officer performed his/her duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage,” the release stated.

The executive engineer has been arrested and will appear before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Hyderabad. further investigation is underway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.