On Cam: Thief Tries To Strangle Elderly Woman To Death in Brutal Robbery Attempt In Andhra; Disturbing Visuals

The CCTV video of the incident shows the man wrapping a towel around the woman's neck and then strangling her in an alleged attempt to kill her.

A cable technician in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam tried to strangle an elderly woman to death at her house last week in a bid to steal her gold chain. The incident, which was caught on CCTV, shows the man wrapping a towel around the woman’s neck as she was sitting down and then strangling her in an attempt to kill her. He later managed to flee with her 8 tola gold chain. The incident occurred in Visakhapatnam’s Gavarapalem area on last Friday (January 26) at around 7:30 pm.

In the 1.27-minute-long video, Narayanamma could be seen battling to protect herself from the grasp of the accused. She screams for help and struggle to breath, the assailant resorts to covering her mouth in a chilling attempt to silence her. Miraculously, the victim, Laxmi Narayanamma survived the dagerous attak and is reportedly out of danger.

Disclaimer: The following video contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised.

⚠️ Disturbing Clip⚠️

A young man who tied a towel around the neck of Lakshmi Narayanamma, who was alone in Anakapalli Gavarapalem Park Center, Andhra Prad, and gave her an 8-tula gold chain. In the CCTV footage, Govind, who works in cable, was identified

pic.twitter.com/D98iWCxYlH — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 29, 2024 According to an India Today report, the accused, Govind, was a cable technician, who often visited the woman’s home for work. Finding the woman alone in the house, Govind, took advantage of the situation and made an attempt to steal her gold chain. Based on a complaint lodged by the elderly woman’s family, a case was filed under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused is currently on the run and the police is trying to locate him.

