On Camera: Accused On Way To Court, Made To Push Bihar Police Vehicle After It Ran Out Of Fuel

In the video, the four accused with ropes tied around their waist, can be seen pushing an SUV of the Bihar Police while an officer is seen guiding them along.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Bihar News: In a bizarre yet humorous incident, four accused men were made to push a police van in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district after the vehicle reportedly ran out of fuel. The inmates were being taken to court by the police when the vehicle ran out of fuel, reports said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, drawing quips and funny comments from netizens.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Inmates were pushing the Bihar Police vehicle while being taken to court because it ran out of petrol. 🤣pic.twitter.com/nji0cVAFD0 — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) February 4, 2024

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday in Bhagalpur district of the state when the four men, who were arrested on charges of consuming liquor (Bihar is a dry state where consumption of alcohol is a punishable offence), were being escorted by the police to be produced in a local court.

However, when the police vehicle ran out of fuel and came to halt near Kachahari Chowk, the four inmates were ordered by the policemen to push the van to the side of the road, they said.

The incident was caught on camera by some bystanders and the clip has gone viral on social media platforms.

Reports said the accused men pushed the police vehicle for nearly half a kilometre.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the embarrassing incident, a senior police official said that internal investigation has been launched into the incident and proper action will be taken against erring officers.

“We have received information about the incident and an departmental investigation will be launched into the matter,” said Assistant Commissioner of Prohibition Pramodit Narayan Singh.

ACP Singh said that strict action will be taken against any officer who is found guilty, adding that the further probe is on.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.