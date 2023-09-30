Home

On Camera: BJP MP Satish Gautam Caught ‘Harassing’ Woman MLA At Party Event, Video Viral

A viral video showed BJP MP Satish Gautam 'harassing' fellow party MLA Mukta Raja during an event in Kol area of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Satish Kumar Gautam sparked a controversy on Saturday after a video allegedly showed him “harassing” a woman MLA from his party at an event held in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

In visuals of the incident that have gone viral on social media platforms, Satish Gautam can be seen placing his hand around the back and shoulders of BJP MLA Mukta Raja while they are seated on the during the program in Kol area of Aligarh.

Watch the video here:

Aligarh BJP MP Satish Gautam misbehaving with BJP MLA Mukta Raja. In Public. In front of cameras.

pic.twitter.com/WtKH6fqmZV — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) September 30, 2023

Note: India.com could not independently verify the veracity of the video

MLA Mukta can be seen visibly irked and uncomfortable by the MP’s gesture and eventually changed her seat, the video showed.

According to reports, the incident occured during an event organised by Kol MLA Anil Parashar to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay at the Shri Ram Banquet Hall on September 25.

Satish Kumar Gautam represents UP’s Aligarh constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Uttar Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, former mayor Shakuntala Bharti, BJP executive member Poonam Bajaj and District Panchayat President Vijay Singh, among other prominent figures from the state were present on the stage when the incident took place.

The viral video showed Satish Gautam placing his hands on MLA Mukta Raja’s shoulders and back who can clearly be seen feeling uncomfortable by the MP’s actions even as another BJP MLA, Barauli Thakur Jaiveer Singh can be seen observing Gautam’s bizarre gesture.

The MLA can clearly seen physically protesting the Satish Gautam’s indecent gesture and pushes her hand away even as the MP doesn’t seem to back off. Mukta was finally forced to relocate to another seat on the stage due to the incident.

Meanwhile, the video sparked outrage from netizens as it went viral on social media sites. Opposition leaders also grabbed the opportunity to troll the BJP over Gautam’s actions.

“If a Women MLA isn’t safe, what’s the situation of commoners in #ModiGovt? Aligarh #BJP MP Satish Gautam is seen harassing BJP MLA Mukta Raja. She clearly looks uncomfortable. Can someone explain what’s happening here?” Telangana Minister Y Sathish Reddy (YSR) wrote on X.

“This is the reality of cultured BJP,” Congress National Media Panelist Surendra Rajput said in a post on X.

