On Camera: Bihar Cops Caught Dumping Accident Victim’s Body In River, Video Viral

The viral clip shows three policemen of the Bihar Police dragging the body of a man on a busy road in broad daylight and dumping it over the barricade and into the river.

New Delhi: In a shameful incident highlighting the complete disregard and disrespect towards the deceased, the body of an accident victim was allegedly dumped into a river by some personnel of the Bihar Police.

The incident was captured on camera and the video has gone viral on social media platforms. The viral clip shows three policemen of the Bihar Police dragging the body of a man on a busy road in broad daylight and dumping it over the barricade and into the river.

Watch the video here (WARNING: Graphic visuals. Viewer discretion advised)

What is this @bihar_police even the dead are not treated with dignity @NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/02F0LeqNqk — Tejinder Singh Sodhi 🇮🇳 (@TejinderSsodhi) October 8, 2023

According to reports, the incident took place near Dhodhi Canal Bridge in the Fakuli OP area of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. The viral video, which has drawn sharp condemnation, shows two cops dragging the blood-soaked body of an unidentified man across the road. Soon, another police personnel joins them and trio dump the body into a river.

Meanwhile, a senior police official claimed that the policemen seen in the video merely dumped some body parts and clothes of the victim as they were stuck to the road and could not be recovered.

“An elderly man was crushed to death by a speeding truck on the Dhodhi Canal Bridge and parts of the victim’s mangled body and clothes were stuck to the road,” Fakuli OP in-charge Mohan Kumar said, according to a report by India Today.

He said the some parts of the victim were recovered by the police and sent for post-mortem while some body parts and clothes of the deceased which were stuck to the road and in no condition to be picked up, were thrown into the canal.

Giving details, Muzaffarpur Police, in an official statement, said the man was mowed down by a truck on Sunday morning. “Upon receiving information about the accident, a police team reached the spot and sent the body of the victim to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for autopsy,” the statement said.

After the video went viral, the Muzaffarpur Police removed the body parts from the river and the remains for post-mortem. An official said the police is verifying the authenticity of the video and strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

