On Camera: Bihar Youth Stabbed 30 Times In Broad Daylight, Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes

20-year-old Rahul Kumar was stabbed over 30 times in broad daylight in Nawada district of Bihar.

Bihar Crime News: In a shocking incident, a young man was brutally stabbed to death on a roadside in broad daylight in Nawada district of Bihar. The ghastly stabbing was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area and the macabre footage has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, an unidentified attacker waylaid the victim– 20-year-old Rahul Kumar– threw chilli powder in his eyes and stabbed him over 30 times with a sharp-edged weapon. Kumar sustained critical injuries in the attack and died soon after.

The grim visuals of the incident doing the rounds on the internet showed the assailants hurling chilling powder into Rahul’s eyes and then mercilessly assaulting him with a knife on the side a road in broad daylight.

Several vehicles and people can be seen walking by as the youth was being repeatedly stabbed on the corner of a road, the video showed.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (Warning: Disturbing visuals)

Boy dies after he was stabbed 30 times in Bihar's Nawada. He was identified as Rahul Kumar. Efforts were on to identify the accused. #Bihar #CCTV #CCTVFootage #ViralVideo #Video pic.twitter.com/0EPwf2itXF — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) December 9, 2023

As per the police, the 20-year-old victim– originally a resident of Shiv Nagar area in Bihar’s Nawada district– was a student currently residing in Varanasi city of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul, son of Vasudev Kumar, had arrived in his hometown to celebrate Chhath Puja and had been there since.

Reports said that the victim’s body later hauled in an e-rickshaw as neither an ambulance nor a police vehicle was present.

The victim’s family said Rahul had visited the spot of his stabbing after he received a call from someone.

“20-year-old Rahul Kumar was attacked with a knife by an unidentified person, approximately 35 to 40 years of age,” a senior police official said, citing eyewitness reports, adding that Kumar’s mother is reportedly a jail employee in Munger district.

“We are scanning footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify the accused. The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ajay Prasad.

He said that case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified accused and investigation taken up to identify and nab him at the earliest.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.