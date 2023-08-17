Home

On Camera: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife Rivaba In Verbal Spat With BJP Colleagues, Video Viral

Screengrab from Video shared on X (formerly Twitter)

New Delhi: Rivaba Jadeja, BJP leader and wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, lashed out at her party colleagues during an event on the 77th Independence Day. The incident of the Rivaba engaging with a verbal spat with fellow BJP leaders, Jamnagar municipal mayor Bina Kothari and MP Poonamben Maadam, was captured on camera and the video has gone viral on social media platforms.

The viral video, which has been widely viewed and shared on social media sites, shows Rivaba Jadeja—who represents Jamnagar (north) constituency in the Gujarat Assembly—in a verbal altercation with the two fellow women leaders of the saffron party even as cops at the scene attempt to intervene and diffuse the situation.

In the video, Rivaba can be seen arguing with Bina Kothari and Poonamben in an unpolite manner and even throws the word ‘aukat’ (status) around which further angers the seasoned women leaders and things get more heated.

All this while, the three women leaders also pose for photographs even as they continue the heated argument in front of press and people present there.

Look at the arrogance of newly elected MLA #RivabaJadeja. She also scolder her senior leaders including #Jamnagar MP pic.twitter.com/ryl13BbHlX — काका आरामदेव (Parody) (@KakaAramdevp) August 17, 2023

Rivaba claimed that BJP MP Poonamben Maadam called her “over smart” after the cricketer’s wife took off her shoes while paying homage to fallen soldiers on Independence Day.

“On the occasion of Independence Day, under “Meri Mitti Mera Desh”, firstly, MP Poonamben paid her respect to the fallen soldiers with her shoes on. Later, I took my shoes off and paid my respect. The other leaders did the same,” said Rivaba, according to India Today.

Jadeja claimed that she overheard Poonamben taunting her and calling her “over smart” as she took off her shoes in respect of the soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation. “I overheard Poonamben saying that even Prime Minister and President did not take off their shoes while participating in such events but some people act over smart. I only spoke out to defend my self-respect,” Rivaba said.

Jamnagar Mayor Bina Kothari also bore the brunt of Rivaba’s ire as the star cricketer’s wife lashed out at her for “interfering unnecessarily” and speaking in support of Poonamben.

