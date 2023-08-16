Home

On Camera: Ghaziabad Cop Viciously Assaults Man In Broad Daylight, Video Viral

New Delhi: A shocking video is doing the rounds on social media platforms showing a police constable brutally assaulting a man on a busy road in broad daylight in Karpuri Puram area of Govindpuram in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district.

The viral clip, which has sparked outrage among users, shows a constable of the Ghaziabad Police brutally thrashing the man in the middle of the road as onlookers witness the assault and capture it on their mobile phones.

Kalesh b/w a Police officer and A Guy on Road in Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/ueXIclIAk4 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 16, 2023

In the video, the policeman can be seen smashing the man’s head with his elbows as the victim falls to the ground. The cop continues the brutal assault as he repeatedly kicks and slaps the man while he is seen begging for mercy with his handed folded on the ground.

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday (August 14) in Karpuri Puram locality of Ghaziabad when the cop, identified as Rinku Rajora, had gone to attend a function. Rajora reportedly witnessed the victim, purportedly drunk at the time, allegedly misbehaving with a woman and decided to intervene.

The policeman then subjected the victim to a brutal beating in the middle of the road as onlookers watched in horror.

A senior police official said that action has been initiated against Constable Rajora and he has been suspended pending a departmental inquiry. According to the officer, Rajora was not in his designated police station area at the time of the incident and yet he was in uniform.

The officer also said that no complaint of misbehavior or indecency, claimed by Rajora as the trigger for his actions, was filed by the woman even after two days of the incident.

Taking cognizance of the video shared on social media, the Ghaziabad Police has suspended the accused policeman and started a departmental inquiry against him, the officer said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has also been registered against Rajora and further action against him will be taken after the inquiry presents its findings.

