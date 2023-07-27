Home

Viral

On Camera: Gurugram Woman Refuses To Pay For 13-Hour Cab Ride, Creates Ruckus On Road

On Camera: Gurugram Woman Refuses To Pay For 13-Hour Cab Ride, Creates Ruckus On Road

Deepak claimed that when he asked her to pay the fare, she became furious and threatened to implicate him in a false molestation case.

Screengrab from the video shared on Twitter

Gurugram, Haryana: A woman in Haryana’s Gurugram created a ruckus on the road as she refused to pay a driver his due fare after riding in his cab for nearly 13 hours. A video of the incident which went viral on social media sites shows the woman arguing with policemen and the cabbie near Gurugram’s Cyber City.

According to the driver, Deepak, the woman, identified as Jyoti, had booked a cap on the Ola app near Medanta Hospital at around 9 PM during the night and allegedly rode to various parts of the city till 11 AM on the next day. However, when the cab driver asked her to pay Rs 2,000 fare, she refused and verbally abused him.

You may like to read

Scenes from Huda City Centre Gurgaon. This woman Jyoti hired cab by Irshad last night at 10pm & made him roam till 11am in morning. Refused to pay 2000. Poor man had to call Police. Look how she's yelling even at cops. She has done this to other cab drivers too @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/RgkMDFp90x — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) July 23, 2023

Deepak, the cab driver, said he asked Jyoti multiple times to point out her exact destination so he could drop her off, however, she kept asking him to go from one place to another. Deepak claimed that when he asked her to pay the fare, she became furious and threatened to implicate him in a false molestation case, India Today reported.

The argument started when the driver had enough and suggested dropping her off and ending the trip, but Jyoti refused to pay the fare.

Deepak called the cops and filed a complaint following which a team of Gurgaon police arrived at the scene, however, Jyoti started arguing with cops as well as a woman journalist who was filming the incident.

However, the scribe kept filming and later shared the video of the incident on her Twitter handle.

In his complaint, Deepak claimed that Jyoti kept telling him that she would pay via UPI but even that was delayed for over two hours.

Serial offender

After the video went viral on social media, other users shared similar clips of the woman arguing with cabbies and refusing to pay them. It has been claimed that her modus operandi was taking cab rides and then getting away with not paying the fare by threatening drivers with filing a fake molestation or harassment case.

Scenes from Huda City Centre Gurgaon. This woman Jyoti hired cab by Irshad last night at 10pm & made him roam till 11am in morning. Refused to pay 2000. Poor man had to call Police. Look how she's yelling even at cops. She has done this to other cab drivers too @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/RgkMDFp90x — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) July 23, 2023

A police official said they have taken cognizance of the incident and the case is being probed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES