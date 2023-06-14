Home

On Camera: IAS, IPS Officer Thrash Restaurant Staff In Rajasthan Highway Brawl, Suspended

IPS officer Bishnoi allegedly slapped a restaurant staffer for wearing a vest which reportedly triggered the scuffle, according to reports.

Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said that based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused policemen, including the IPS officer.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident an officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer were involved in a brawl on a highway in Rajasthan following which the two top officials and three other people were suspended after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

According to a report by NDTV, Ajmer Development Authority Commissioner Giridhar (IAS) and IPS officer Sushil Kumar Bishnoi, posted as Officer on Special Duty (Gangapur City Police), came to blows with the staff of a restaurant on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on late Sunday night.

The incident, which was caught on reel by the security cameras at the restaurant, showed people brawling with each other and hurling stones.

CCTV captures IAS & IPS officers exchanging blows & pelting stones at eachother, outside restaurant in Rajasthan's Jaipur-Ajmer highway Heated exchanges pushed Rajasthan police to suspend a constable & 2 govt employees. Investigation underway#RajasthanBrawl pic.twitter.com/2EsGgGAtDF — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 14, 2023

Quoting reports from local media sources, NDTV reported that the incident took place when the top officials were returning from farewell party which had been thrown to celebrate Bishnoi’s new posting.

According to the report, an altercation broke out after the officials stopped their vehicles outside the restaurant to use the washroom and asked the staff to open the doors. IPS officer Bishnoi allegedly slapped a restaurant staffer for wearing a vest which reportedly triggered the scuffle, the report said, quoting local media sources.

They said that upon witnessing the assault, other staffers arrived at the scene and a fight broke out. However, Bishnoi left the scene and later returned with some policemen and thrashed the staff, the restaurant owner has alleged in a complaint filed against the IPS officer.

Bishnoi has refuted the allegations against him.

In a statement, Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP), Umesh Mishra said that based on the restaurant owner’s complaint, a case was registered against five unidentified people and during initial investigations the perpetrators were identified as IPS officer Sushil Kumar Bishnoi, IAS officer Giridhar, a constable of the Rajasthan Police, and two other government employees.

All the accused, including the IPS officer as well as the IAS officer, have been suspended, DGP Mishra said, adding that the policemen allegedly involved in the incident, have been attached to District Police Lines.

The top cop said the matter is being investigated by the vigilance department and appropriate action will be taken against the guilty.

Another purported CCTV video of the incident shared by Mahendra Singh, owner of Hotel Makrana Raj, where the brawl took place, shows some policemen, including the IPS officer and his accomplices, assaulting the hotel staff with bricks.

Singh has claimed that both officers were in an inebriated state when they assaulted his staffers.

