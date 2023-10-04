Home

On Camera: Lucknow Girl Stuck In Elevator For 20 Minutes, Cries For Help

The girl who is wearing a school uniform, can be seen screaming and pleading for help even as she tries to force open the elevator door herself, albeit unsuccessfully.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: A minor girl was forced to go through a harrowing experience as she got stuck in an elevator inside an apartment building in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Wednesday. The girl was reportedly stuck inside the elevator in the Janeshwar Enclave Apartment complex for almost 20 minutes before she was eventually rescued.

The little girl’s terrifying ordeal was captured on lift’s CCTV cameras and the video has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, the minor girl who is wearing a school uniform, can be seen screaming and pleading for help even as she tries to force open the elevator door herself, albeit unsuccessfully.

The girl can be seen banging and kicking on the elevator doors even as she pleads for someone to open the door and let her out. At one point, the child, who is visibly terrified, begging for someone to rescue her with her folded hands with her face turned towards the camera.

Watch the viral video here:

That kid is not going to use lift for the rest of her life. She was apparently stuck in Janeshwar enclave apartment lift for 20 mins in #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/qGD7bj2E6e — Arvind Chauhan 💮🛡️ (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 4, 2023

Dejected and furious by her unsuccessful attempts to open the elevator doors, the child can be seen venting her anger by jumping up and down in the enclosed lift. The girl again tries forcing the doors open but in vain as the child did not have enough strength to make it budge. Later, she once again cries and pleads for help as her terrifying experience seems to have no end in sight.

The video has gone viral on social media with netizens highlighting the need for timely maintenance of elevators to avoid such mishaps. Others noted that minors should always be accompanied by an adult while riding an elevator.

According to reports, the incident took place inside an elevator in Janeshwar Enclave Apartment complex on Kursi road in Gaurabagh area of Lucknow on Wednesday.

Fortunately, a possible tragedy was avoided as the girl was later rescued from the malfunctioning elevator, albeit after a considerable amount of time.

