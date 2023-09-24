On Camera: MP Teacher Caught Napping In Classroom While Students Play, Video Viral

Home

The viral video showed the teacher, Dharam Singh Verma, sleeping in the classroom while the students can be seen playing outside.

Madhya Pradesh Viral News: A teacher at a government-run primary school in Madhya Pradesh was caught taking a nap in the classroom while students played outside unattended. The incident reportedly took place in Mogra village of Sehore district in the state.

A video of the incident which has gone viral on social media platforms showed the teacher, identified as Dharam Singh Verma, sleeping in the classroom while the students can be seen playing outside.

Watch the viral video here:

इस वायरल वीडियो में बच्चों की पढाई को ताक पर रखकर एक शिक्षक क्लास के अंदर चादर बिछाकर सोते नजर आ रहे हैं। वहीं बच्चे क्लास के बाहर मस्ती कर रहे हैं। वायरल होने के बाद जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने इसका संज्ञान लिया है, लेकिन लोग यह सवाल पूछ रहे हैं कि क्या टीचर चादर अपने साथ लाए थे? pic.twitter.com/LMRz2xaw4J — Shivam Gaur (@ShivamG27190108) September 22, 2023

Officials took cognizance of the incident after the video went viral and ordered an investigation into the matter. District Education Officer (DEO) Sehore, Sanjay Singh Tomar, said he has ordered the Development Block Officer to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Tomar said the circumstances of the teacher’s behavior are being investigated and appropriate action will be taken against him.

The incident comes around two months after a similar occurrence was reported from a government primary school in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh where a teacher was caught napping in the classroom while the students were left to play and sweep the floor of the classroom.

The video had gone viral on social media sites showing the teacher taking a nap in the classroom while using the schoolbags of students as makeshift pillows.

As per a report by India Today, the incident took place at the Bajaura primary school in Lavkushnagar area of Chhatarpur district. After the video went viral, the parents of the children demanded strict action against the teacher, taking cognisance of which district education officer MK Koutarya immediately ordered a probe into the matter.

Koutarya said the video of the teacher has come to the notice and instructions have been given to the cluster principal and block education officer to probe the incident, the report said.

He added that disciplinary action will be taken against the erring teacher if found guilty, while also stressing that the teacher should ensure the functioning of classes and other basic necessities instead of sleeping on the floor.

