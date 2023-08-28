Home

On Camera: Man Attacks Fellow Passenger For Falling Asleep On His Shoulder On New York Subway

In the video going viral, the attacker can be seen speaking both Spanish and English as he lashes out at a fellow passenger and his friend.

Man attacks co-passenger on Subway. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The internet is full of videos that will make your jaw drop. Recently, one such video has gone viral on social media. Going by the video shared on X (previously known as Twitter) from New York City, a passenger traveling on an early morning subway in NYC’s Queens lost his temper. The man ended up attacking a fellow traveller, and the reason will leave you shocked. The man in question went berserk after the man sitting next to him fell asleep on his shoulder. Yes, you heard it right! Let us check out some more details from the weird incident.

The viral video shows a passenger abusing a man sitting next to him. He can be heard screaming in the clip, “I speak your f***ing dialect and I know who the f*** you are. Go to sleep someplace … Shut the f*** up already” As the victim reacts in a hushed tone, the accused becomes even more provoked and starts smashing his face with his elbow. After receiving several blows, the commuter loses consciousness for a few seconds. Seeing this, another passenger, who is most likely a friend of the victim, retaliates and punches the accused.



Hassled by this, many passengers quickly vacated the compartment and got off the train as it entered the tube system, allowing the attacker to continue traveling on the Subway. The incident is reported to have taken place at around 5:30 am on a northbound F train nearing Forest Hills 71st Avenue station.

According to reports, the victims have filed a complaint with the police regarding the incident. He approached the 12th precinct of NYPD with an assault complaint against the attacker. It is believed that the victim refused to take any medical assistance. Additionally, his friend who came to his rescue has not reported any injury. After receiving the complaint, police are now on the lookout for the attacker whose name is not known yet.

Video Goes Viral

The video from the New York subway has managed to garner a lot of attention on the internet. Posted on August 24, it has been viewed 11. 5 K times till now, along with 51 likes and 18 reports.

