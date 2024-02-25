Home

On Camera: Man Dragged On Car Bonnet For Over 3 KMS In Ghaziabad Road Rage; Driver Booked

A man was dragged on the bonnet of a car for over 3 kilometres following a heated argument over between the victim and the accused driver in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.

In yet another incident of road rage in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, a man was dragged on the bonnet of a car for over 3 kilometres following a heated argument over between the victim and the accused driver.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

UP : गाजियाबाद में एसेंट कार वाले ने एक व्यक्ति को बोनट पर लटकाकर 3 KM घुमाया। आरोपी तरंग जैन गिरफ्तार है। विवाद कार टकराने को लेकर हुआ था। pic.twitter.com/AHJ1HqL9TF — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 25, 2024

In the CCTV clip, the victim can be seen clinging on the bonnet of a car, apparently in a bid to “stop” the vehicle, however, the driver keeps on racing away with the man hanging on the bonnet, dragging him for over 3 kilometres.

According to reports, the a dispute erupted between the accused and the victim following a collision between their cars. The victim tried to stop the accused from running away from the spot, reportedly in a bid to demand compensation from him for damage to his car, but instead got dragged on the car’s bonnet for over 3 kilometres even as the public intervened and attempted to halt the vehicle.

Somehow, the victim managed to free himself from the predicament and later lodged a complaint with the police, based on which an FIR was filed against the driver at the Kaushambi police station.

An official said the immediately after the complaint, the vehicle was identified based on CCTV footage and the driver was taken into custody while his car was impounded.

“Further investigation is underway,” police said.

Man driving in reverse in viral video arrested

In a related incident, police on Saturday arrested a man after a viral video showed him driving in reverse for over 2 km on an elevated road in Ghaziabad.

A purported video of the incident that happened on Wednesday evening in Indirapuram area showed a police car driving in the wrong direction while chasing the vehicle, which was trying to avoid arrest.

Fast and furious scenes from Ghaziabad, UP pic.twitter.com/pDj0pCkqwp — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 22, 2024

“The accused has been identified as one Kuldeep Sharma. We have seized the vehicle and arrested the accused on Saturday,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Dinesh Kumar.

“Kuldeep Sharma during interrogation said that he was a member of BJP,” the DCP added. Sharma (34) has been sent to judicial custody.

According to police, police received a complaint around 10 pm on Wednesday that someone was driving a car at a high speed on the road. But when the police tried to intercept the vehicle he drove the car in reverse and escaped arrest, the officer said.

The arrest was made following three days of intensive police search, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

