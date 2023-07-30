Home

On Camera: Man Tonsured, Forced To Drink Urine By Transgenders In UP’s Kasganj, 5 Held

The eunuchs can be seen soaking Rafikul’s head with water and tonsuring him. Later, another eunuch urinated in his mouth and forced him to drink urine.

New Delhi: A disturbing video has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj where a man was tonsured and force-fed urine by a group of transgenders. The attackers also urinated on his shaved head and allegedly tried to castrate him before he was rescued by some locals working in nearby fields.

The horrifying video has gone viral on social media platforms, showing the victim, identified as Wadi Rafikul being verbally abused and tonsured by the eunuchs as he begs for mercy. The eunuchs also urinated on his head and forced him to drink urine.

In the video, the eunuchs can be seen soaking Rafikul’s head with water and tonsuring him. Later, another eunuch urinated in his mouth and forced him to drink urine while the helpless victim kept weeping.

According to the police, the incident came to light after the disturbing video went viral on social media. They said that the victim, Rafikul, is a cook and works at the house of of leader of one group of eunuchs in Imambaksh area, adding that the incident was the outcome of a rivalry between the two groups of eunuchs in the area, IANS reported.

Sahavar police station SHO Anil Kumar said that an FIR was registered in connection with the incident based on the victim’s complaint and five people, including three eunuchs, have been arrested.

As per Rafikul’s complaint, he used to work at the eunuch leader’s house but had quit recently after getting into an argument with three other eunuchs and their two assistants.

“On July 26, while returning from Kasganj, the eunuchs took him to a lonely place and beat him up. He also claimed that the accused persons snatched Rs 10,000 in cash kept in his bag, shaved his head and made him drink their urine,” SHO Kumar told news agency PTI.

Narrating the harrowing ordeal, Rafikul said that while returning from Kasganj, he was intercepted by the group of transgenders who cornered him and thrashed him near Johri brick kiln.

Rafikul claimed that they also looted Rs 10,000 cash from him and attempted to castrate him and turn him into a eunuch by people working in nearby fields heard the commotion and rescued him from the attackers.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the accused persons at the Sahavar police station under various sections of the IPC on Friday, police said, adding the accused were arrested subsequently.

(With inputs from agencies)

