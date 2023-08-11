Home

On Camera: Massive Boulders Come Crashing Down As Landslide Hits Pandoh Highway In Himachal’s Mandi

234 people have died so far in rain-related incidents and road accidents in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of the monsoon.

New Delhi: Massive landslides struck the Pandoh Highway in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh bringing gigantic boulders rolling downhill on the road and blocking traffic on the busy highway on Friday.

Visuals shared on social media platforms show massive boulders rolling down the hill and crashing onto the road below. The landslides blocked roads and left commuters stranded on the highway on Friday morning.

Daily routine now Again Landslide at 6th Mile between Mandi – Pandoh National Highway stretch#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/K1ONq5i3Bd — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 11, 2023

Monsoon Mayhem

234 people have died so far in rain-related incidents and road accidents in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of the monsoon. The Himalayan state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 6,742 crore, according to the emergency centre. About 160 roads are still closed in the state.

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains from Thursday to Sunday. It has predicted a wet spell in the region till August 15 and also cautioned of landslides, flash floods, mudslides and an increase in water flow in rivers and nullahs.

Minor among 2 dead in cloudburst

Meanwhile, two members of family were crushed to death under debris of their house which collapsed after water gushed into a village in Sirmaur district following a cloudburst. The bodies of the deceased were recovered on Thursday by rescue workers.

According to officials, the cloudburst occurred in the Paonta Sahib area of the district on Wednesday night. They said that water entered several houses in Malagi Dadiyat village. So far, three houses have been reported damaged. One of these houses collapsed and five members of a family were feared trapped under its debris, the officials said on Thursday, adding that two bodies have been recovered. The deceased were identified as Kuldeep (62) and Nitish (10). Paonta Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gunjit Singh Cheema said the search was underway for the three other members of the family. He said there was heavy sludge, continuously flowing water and heavy debris at the spot. The sludge flowing at a high speed carried the house more than 20 metres forward before it collapsed, the official added. The State Emergency Operation Centre stated that heavy damage has been caused to properties in Malagi Dadiyat and the house of Kuldeep Singh totally collapsed. Those feared trapped include Kuldeep Singh’s wife Jeeto Devi, Rajni Devi and Deepika. The officials said some of the water got diverted towards the Dopaharia Khud which damaged properties and agriculture fields in the Puruwala village area. Following the cloudburst, a section of the National Highway-707, which connects Paonta with Shallai, was blocked, making it difficult for authorities and police to reach Malagi Dadiyat village. The section between Rajban and Sataun was blocked and due to the cloudburst, the water level in the Giri river has also increased, the officials said. The administration is trying to get personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to aid the operations, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

