On Camera: Men seen pulling Nepal flood victim’s body by hair, stealing gold earrings; Video goes viral

Nepal Police arrested two men after a 41-second video allegedly showed them removing gold earrings from a flood victim’s body.

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On Camera: Men seen pulling Nepal flood victim's body by hair, stealing gold earrings; Video goes viral (Videograb @NepalPoliceHQ)

A video showing men allegedly stealing earrings from the body of a woman who died in the devastating Nepal floods has triggered outrage on social media. Nepal Police have arrested those accused of being involved in the incident. The 41-second video shows at least two men moving the woman’s body using wooden planks and pulling it by her hair. They are then seen removing earrings from both her ears and keeping them aside.

Several other people, including men and women, can be seen standing around the body. Some were also seen recording the incident on their mobile phones.

The video quickly spread across social media, with users condemning the alleged looting of a flood victim’s body.

Nepal Police said in a post on X that the people involved in stealing the earrings had been taken into custody. The police also shared part of the video while confirming the arrests.

The incident comes as Nepal and Tibet continue to deal with one of the region’s worst flood disasters in recent years. More than 400 people have died in the floods, while around 1,468 people remain missing on both sides of the border.

The disaster has also left hundreds of people stranded, including Indian nationals. India is trying to trace 290 citizens who remain unaccounted for, while rescue teams face major challenges due to damaged roads, destroyed bridges and large amounts of mud and debris blocking access to affected areas.