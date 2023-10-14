Home

On Camera: Speeding Car Crashes Into Divider At Toll Plaza In UP’s Barabanki, Driver Killed

The accident occured at the Bara Toll Plaza on the Lucknow-Sultanpur Highway in Haidergarh Kotwali area of Barabanki district when a speeding car crashed into a road divider.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Barabanki Accident News: In a horrifying mishap, a speeding car crashed into a road divider at a toll plaza in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday resulting in the death of the driver of the vehicle. The horrific crash, which was captured on CCTV camera installed at the toll booth, showed the car colliding with a divider at breakneck speed.

The collision was so severe that the turned into a mangled wreck and parts of the vehicle were sent flying several feet in the air as car was literally broken into pieces due to the impact of the crash.

The CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral on social media platforms and showed the car approaching at breakneck speed and crashing head on into the road divider. Such was the impact of the collision that spot of the crash was enveloped in a cloud of dust and for a while nothing could be seen.

Following the mishap, chaos erupted at the toll plaza as onlookers rushed to the spot in hopes of rescuing the driver and somehow managed to break open the door of the vehicle and take out the driver. However, Adarsh, the 20-year-old man who was driving the car, had died on the spot.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the accident occured at the Bara Toll Plaza on the Lucknow-Sultanpur Highway in Haidergarh Kotwali area of Barabanki district when a speeding car heading towards Sultanpur crashed into a road divider at the toll plaza at breakneck speed as the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and could not hit the brakes in time.

A loud explosion was witnessed as soon as the car collided with the divider, sending the parts of car flying several feet into the air, the video of the accident.

Panicked toll booth employees and others present at the spot can be seen rushing towards the accident site, the video showed.

Police said they received information about the accident, reached the spot and took possession of the the driver’s body which has been sent for post-mortem. A senior official of the Haidergarh Police said the car was heading to Sultanpur from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow when the accident took place. He said a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.

