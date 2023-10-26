Home

On Camera: Speeding SUV Flips, Mows Down Pedestrian In UP's Meerut; Caught On CCTV

A Mahindra Scorpio SUV, moving at breakneck speed, ran over a balloon-seller before spinning out of control and slamming into a lamppost on the side of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Meerut Viral News: A speeding SUV mowed down a pedestrian, spun out of control, and crashed into a lamppost in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday night when a Mahindra Scorpio SUV, moving at breakneck speed, ran over a balloon-seller before spinning out of control and slamming into a lamppost on the side of the road.

In a video of the incident which is going on social media platforms, the Scorpio SUV can be seen running over the victim and spinning out of control and crashing into a pole before coming to a halt. According to the police, the man run over by the frenzied driver, was identified as Bhanu. The victim, a resident of Railway Colony in Meerut, was selling balloons on the roadside and died on the spot after being crushed under the wheels of the speeding vehicle.

A senior official said police have recovered several bottles of liquor from inside the SUV and its being investigated if the driver was in an inebriated condition at the time of the accident.

The official said that a case has been registered in this regard and five persons, adding that the driver of the vehicle, also sustained injuries in the crash and was admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

However, no arrests have been made in the case yet, reports said.

“We have registered a case of culpable homicide against five people in connection with this accident. The driver of the Scorpio SUV is also injured and is undergoing treatment in the hospital,” said Meerut SP City Piyush Singh.

The officer added that efforts are underway to track down the other accused in the case and arrest them at the earliest, adding that further investigations in the case are ongoing.

