On Camera: Trio Caught Bursting Firecrackers In Moving Car On Gurugram Roads, Arrested

A video went viral on social media showing a group of men bursting firecrackers from the open sunroof of a black Ford Endeavor SUV in Gurugram.

Gurugram Viral News: The Gurugram Police on Friday arrested three men after a video showed them bursting firecrackers from the roof of a moving car in the city. According to the police, the arrested trio, identified as Vivek and Jatin- both residents of old Gurugram, and Lokesh, a resident of Jharsa village- were nabbed after a viral video showed them bursting firecrackers from the roof of an SUV on Thursday night.

The accused men were later granted bail and let off pending further investigation, the police said.

On Thursday, a video went viral on social media platforms showing a group of men bursting firecrackers from the open sunroof of a black Ford Endeavor SUV. One of the men can hanging from a half-opened door of the SUV as the vehicle moved at high speed through Golf Course road of Gurugram city while the men burst firecrackers.

Watch the Gurugram viral video here:

The video of bursting of firecrackers from a moving #car on Golf Course Road in Gurugram is going viral. After the video surfaced, police registered a case against unknown persons and investigation is underway.

#gurugram #Firecrackers #Video pic.twitter.com/kHwChm4zhv — Bhart Jaiswal (@JaiswalBhart) October 19, 2023

After a video of the dangerous stunt went viral on social media, it came under the police’s radar leading to the arrest of three accused.

A senior police official said a black Ford Endeavour, allegedly the same car seen in the video, was also seized by the cops. The car, police said, belongs to a person named Rajpal, a relative of Lokesh, one of the accused.

The police action came on a complaint filed by head constable Baljeet Singh, who stated that a video had been circulating on social media since Wednesday night, the official said.

In his complaint, the policeman said that a video showed a black SUV being driven recklessly on Golf Course Road as firecrackers kept on its roof went off, he said.

“The driver of the vehicle was not only endangering his life but also the lives of others on the road. Action should be taken as per the law,” Singh said in his complaint.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown driver of the car under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life), and 188 (disobedience of order by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 Police Station on Thursday, police said.

“All accused were released on bail after they joined the investigation. Another car was also found involved in the same act,” said Sector 53 Police Station SHO Inspector Rajender Kumar.

Notably, last month, in a bid to curb pollution during winter months, the Gurugram district administration issued an order, banning the production, sale and storage of all types of firecrackers.

“Exercising the powers vested in me by the virtue of Section 144 of CrPC 1973, the Explosive Act, 1884, and the Explosive Rules and other enabling powers as district magistrate, Gurugram, I prohibit the manufacture, sale, bursting and use of joined firecrackers, except for green crackers, and ban of barium salts in fireworks, in Gurugram district, as it causes air and noise pollution and solid waste problems, from November 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024,” reads the order issued by Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav.

As per the order which was issued on September 28 and will come into force from November 1, 2023 till January 31, 2024, only green firecrackers will be allowed during this period and that too for a limited window during festive occasions like Diwali, New Year’s Eve, Christmas, and Gurpurab.

“During festivals like Diwali and Gurpurab, the window for bursting firecrackers will be limited to 8 pm to 10 pm. On Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the window will be from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am,” the order stated.

(With PTI inputs)

