On Camera: Woman Railway Cop Foils Man’s Suicide Bid On Bengal Train Tracks | Watch

Constable K Sumathi quickly rushes down from the platform and pulls the man to safety from the train tracks.

New Delhi: A heroic woman constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) foiled a man’s suicide attempt by pulling him off the train tracks at a railway station in West Bengal. The entire act was caught on security camera and the footage was shared on RPF India’s official Twitter handle.

The video clip, shared by RPF, with the caption: “Lady Constable K Sumathi fearlessly pulled a person off the track, moments before a speeding train passes by at Purwa Medinipur railway station. Kudus to her commitment towards #passengersafety”, showed the man getting down from the platform at West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur railway station and laying face down on the tracks, apparently waiting for a train to run him over in an attempt to end his life.

#RPF Lady Constable K Sumathi fearlessly pulled a person off the track, moments before a speeding train passes by at Purwa Medinipur railway station. Kudus to her commitment towards #passengersafety.#MissionJeevanRaksha #FearlessProtector pic.twitter.com/yEdrEb48Tg — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) June 8, 2023

The suicide bid is spotted by Constable K Sumathi who quickly rushes down from the platform and pulls the man to safety with the help two men who are present at the scene and got down to the tracks to assist the RPF personnel.

The brave policewoman’s courageous act garnered widespread praise from netizens as the clip posted by RPF went viral on social media platforms.

A user lauding the officer quick response to the situation wrote: “Kudos to that officer for her quick reaction, but I felt very sorry for that poor soul who tried to give up his life. Those who have been there will know how difficult it is to be alone even when you have so many around you. Hope life treats him well.”

“Heart-touching video, congrats to the constable Ms Sumathi. Brave girl,” another user wrote.

Another user while hailing officer Sumathi’s bravery in saving the man’s life, hoped the man receives counselling for his mental health issues which prompted him to attempt an extreme act like suicide. “Brave effort by the lady constable. Hope the person is counseled regarding his suicide attempt. #bravery #mentalhealth,” he wrote.

Others lauded the woman officer’s dedication to her job and hailed her as a hero. “Great dedication to her job. Congratulations,” a user commented.

“What a hero,” reads another comment.

“Excellent reaction and action by the @RPF_INDIA person. Kudos to the brave lady #RPF #Railway @RailMinIndia,” said another.

