From Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and Captain America: The First Avenger, American actor and director Christopher Robert Evans, better known as Chris Evans, has paved a loyal fanbase for himself. Born on June 13, 1981, the American sweetheart is best known for his role in Avengers: Endgame and as he celebrated his 39th birthday on Saturday, fans gush over Captain America’s old tweets where he called US President Donald Trump ‘a racist’ or stood up against homophobia. Also Read - Fake News: Film Critics Debunk Conspiracy Theorists Claims of Captain America Predicting COVID-19 And George Floyd Protests in 2011

Among the threads of bow tie pictures or clips of favourite scenes from his movies flood Twitter, netizens pulled out Evans tweet from July 2019 where he had called Trump “racist” for latter’s snide comment on the Democrat Congresswomen coming from underprivileged nations. Evans had famously tweeted, “This is racist, Biff. The only thing worse than actually being hateful and racist, is casually wielding hate and racism to activate your base in an unrelenting, painfully transparent, and crushingly on-brand effort to soothe your only true devotion: feeding your insatiable ego (sic).” Also Read - British PM Boris Johnson Defends Winston Churchill After His Defaced Statue Was Hidden in Box From #BlackLivesMatter Protesters in London

However, this was not the first time that Cap had called out the President and even recently in March, Chris Evans criticized Donald Trump for coronavirus handling as USA became the top worst-hit nation. Unlike other celebrities across the world warming their hands at the heat of the Black Lives Matter movement, Evans not just called out the systemic racial oppression that protesters are fighting against but also supported the movement with a donation of $1.2 million and encouraged fans to do the same with whatever amount they can.

Fucking disgusting. Help where you can. I’ve signed and donated. If you have the means, I hope you do too. https://t.co/bQMoWf8z21 https://t.co/FTuIbydUrW — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 31, 2020

This was enough to set fans gushing till now and reminds one of the last scene of Avengers: Endgame, when the old Captain passes on his mantle and shield to African-American actor Anthony Mackie’s character Sam Wilson. While that was the move marking his exit from Marvel Studio’s franchise, one can’t help but hope that it might pave the way for the first-ever black “Captain America”.

As rumours about the same gain steam, on Evans birthday in the middle of Pride month, fans also pulled out the actors tweet from June 2019 where he had lashed out against the homophobes after and article in The Washington Post. Speaking out against homophobia in Boston, US, where heterosexual men were trying to conduct a “Straight Pride Parade” in opposition to queer pride, Evans had mockingly tweeted, “Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whattaya think? Too on the nose? (sic).”

Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose?? https://t.co/gaBWtq2PaL — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

Another proof of him being a powerful ally despite his obvious white privilege is the fact that Evans appreciated a fan-edit made by a Black Lives Matter supporter where a scene from Avengers: Endgame was edited with labels such as “protesters”, “Twitter awareness”, “donators”, “petition makers” on Twitter. With much gusto, Evans called the edited meme ‘amazing’ as it featured the scene where Captain America calls on to the rest of the Avengers to assemble before the final battle.

Here’s wishing the star more power on his birthday, to tackle oppression like his superhero avatar!