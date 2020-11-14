New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has been decorated with 10 quintals of marigold flowers on Saturday. Also Read - Amid COVID restrictions, People Across Country Celebrate Diwali; Air Quality Likely to Worsen by Late Night

The Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Board said, "On the occasion of Diwali, the Badrinath temple in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has been decorated with colourful flowers, which include ten quintals of marigold flowers."

A large number of devotees have thronged the temple since morning to offer their prayers on the festive day.

Meanwhile, portals of Badrinath Temple will be closed for the winter season on November 19. The decision was earlier taken after an astrological calculation at 11:00 am on October 25. The date for closing the temple portals is decided on the occasion of Dussehra every year.