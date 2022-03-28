Viral News: Last week, a disturbing video of a group of men throwing gulaal on a chained dog had gone viral on the internet. The video had sparked outrage and prompted angry reactions from netizens. However, in a piece of good news for animal lovers, the dog has now been rescued by actress-VJ Shibani Dandekar. She took to Instagram to announce that the pup named Roxie has been rescued and is moving to a “wonderful home”.Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra Eats Another Snake Alive, Netizens Are Grossed Out. Watch

Sharing the viral video, she wrote, “Remember Roxie and how badly she was treated a week ago?…swipe for the next story.”

The next story featured a picture of Roxie in a car with two men. Anusha wrote, ” We managed to rescue Roxie and she is on her way to a wonderful new home (heart emoji).”

Netizens hailed Shibani’s efforts and even sister Anusha Dandekar reshared her story. “I don’t know if you remember the story of those boys throwing colour on this sweet soul while she was chained to a wall. I can’t show that video because it makes me sick. But, my sissy managed to get her saved! I am jumping with joy! Thank you @shibanidandekar for getting her out of there. She is now moving to a happy, beautiful new home. The best happy ending!”, she wrote.

What is the incident?

A day after Holi, a video had gone viral on the internet in which two men could be seen putting colours on a dog, who is chained to a wall. As the man kept throwing gulaal, the speechless animal looked visibly uncomfortable and barked aloud in protest. As the video spread on social media like wildfire, several people and celebs asked for a punishment for its owner.

An Instagram user @tedthestoner shared the video and wrote, “It’s 2022 and people still don’t understand that it’s not funny to cause so much pain and mental trauma to animals. In this video, the guy posted this video on his Instagram @adityathakur6840. The dog is clearly in distress. The video is from Dehradun, uttarakhand. You can wash off your colors that contain chemicals and would irritate your skin, but that’s not possible for animals, especially stray animals. It’s not funny to put colors on their fur. It irritates them for days and months. Act like humans or maybe I should say, act like animals, cause they are definitely better than us.”

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ted The Stoner (@tedthestoner)

The men who threw colours on the dog had been booked by the police under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The owner had also released a video apologising for his act.