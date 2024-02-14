Home

On Valentine’s Day, This Male Hornbill’s Love For His Life Partner Will Melt Your Heart; WOW, Says Internet

To mark the occasion of Valentine's Day, the IFS shared a 'beautiful love story' of two hornbills on Twitter. If you don’t already know how hornbills mate and raise their kids, you must read this thread.

(Image: Twitter @ParveenKaswan)

On Valentine’s Day, social media is filled with declarations of love from individuals for their special someone. However, amidst all the love stories, one particular tale stands out – the heartwarming love story of a hornbill couple. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared a series of tweets that showcased this beautiful love story. The pictures and videos, captured by Kaswan himself, depict the journey of the hornbill couple as they raise their children.

The hornbill couple’s love story is truly remarkable. These birds are known for their strong bond and commitment to each other. They mate for life and share the responsibilities of raising their offspring. The clip shows a male Hornbill passing food and feeding his female partner with the help of his beak, who has sealed herself inside a nest. the IFS officer added that the male Hornbill will continue doing this for the next few months.

“Show me a more beautiful love story than this on #Valentines Day. The male Hornbill feeding the female, who has locked herself in nest to raise the kids. This he will do for few months, daily,” the caption in the video read.

Show me a more beautiful love story than this on #Valentines Day. The male Hornbill feeding the female, who has locked herself in nest to raise the kids. This he will do for few months, daily. Hornbills have partners for lifetime. When they are expecting they search for a cavity… pic.twitter.com/lzC3EsEylk — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 14, 2024

The IFS officer also shared a picture of a Wreathed Hornbill couple. He mentioned there are 9 species of Hornbills found. “There are 9 species of hornbills found in India. From Great to Grey. Hornbills are generally monogamous. The pair lasts long. Here a Wreathed Hornbill couple.”

This is a story about hornbills which are perfect couple and which are also called as Gardner of the forest. How ? There are 9 species of hornbills found in India. From Great to Grey. Hornbills are generally monogamous. The pair lasts long. Here a Wreathed Hornbill couple. pic.twitter.com/iBKAihj35q — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 14, 2024

“They move together and live very long. When the couple is expecting they go shopping for a house. A nest. It can be a natural cavity in a tree or nest of some other bird or their old nest. They encroach upon other birds nests also,” he further said.

They move together and live very long. When the couple is expecting they go shopping for a house. A nest. It can be a natural cavity in a tree or nest of some other bird or their old nest. They encroach upon other birds nests also. pic.twitter.com/hCdhFMnIZt — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 14, 2024

“After finding that house the female will enter. She will occupy the nest and will seal the nest from inside with whatever material is available. Just a small slit will be kept open for food. Like this one. A female hornbill is inside it. So they are choosy about the trees,” he wrote.

“Now time will test them. The lady will stay inside for next 3-4 months with just small opening in nest. Looking outside & waiting for husband with food. Soon kids are out from eggs, more food is required.”

After finding that house the female will enter. She will occupy the nest and will seal the nest from inside with whatever material is available. Just a small slit will be kept open for food. Like this one. A female hornbill is inside it. So they are choosy about the trees. pic.twitter.com/45SovfdE6P — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 14, 2024

So now male will roam around the forest. Collect the food and bring it to the family. As the kids grow, he has to increase frequency of the trips. This is his daily job, many times a day. He need to feed himself and collect everything for family. Which he perfectly performs.

“With this Male need to protect the nest also. He has to keep a close watch in nearby area. Also try to find the best figs in town. With kids getting bigger, he has to collect more food. Protein rich food,” he aded.

So now male will roam around the forest. Collect the food and bring it to the family. As the kids grow, he has to increase frequency of the trips. This is his daily job, many times a day. He need to feed himself & collect everything for family. Which he perfectly performs. pic.twitter.com/fvOhxNHJjY — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 14, 2024

Not all fruits are delivered, some simply get dropped on the floor while the exchange takes place. They swallow the fruits as whole and in this process the seeds are taken to long distances. That is also the best part of story; some 10-20% fruits are delivered. Rest fell on the floor.

So many seeds fell on the forest floor. And that is how nature is benefitted. Under there nests you will find different seeds and regeneration happening. That is why they are called as ‘gardeners of the forest’. Some seeds in my hand. pic.twitter.com/GOj304YmSw — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 14, 2024

Isn’t it intriguing? This video was posted on Valentine’s day. At the time of filing this story it got nearly liked nearly 959 likes on the social media platform. Many others have also left comments on the post.

